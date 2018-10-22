Lightning's Louis Domingue: Turns aside 33 shots

Domingue stopped 33-of-36 shots in a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Domingue held Chicago to just one goal until about the final five minutes of the contest when the Blackhawks put two pucks past him within a minute. The 6-foot-3 backup netminder has been very good in his two starts this year, stopping 71-of-76 shots in a pair of victories.