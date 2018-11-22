Domingue yielded three goals on 43 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Florida.

Domingue has been just good enough to keep the Lightning in position to win since taking the reins as No. 1 goaltender with Andrei Vasilevskiy (foot) on injured reserve. He's been busy in his last four games, going 3-1-0 while allowing 14 goals on 153 shots. Domingue won't post wonderful numbers but he should keep winning behind an elite offense.