Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wheels come off fast in third
Domingue made 37 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Thursday.
The game was close until midway through the third when the Bruins scored three goals in 1:28. It was Domingue's first loss since Nov. 27 and jut his fifth of the season. We'll cut him some slack. Although it does bear mentioning that four of Domingue's five losses have come on the road. It's something to file away if you're using him in daily transactions.
