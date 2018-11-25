Lightning's Louis Domingue: Will make seventh straight start
Domingue will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Domingue will start his seventh straight contest, and he's had luck in the previous six, recording four wins with a .912 save percentage and 3.01 GAA. The Devils averaged three goals per game over their last six outings, and they rank 12th in the league with a 21.4 power-play percentage. Domingue should be a solid fantasy play, especially since the Devils are starting veteran netminder Cory Schneider, who has yet to record a win this year.
