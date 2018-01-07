Lightning's Louis Domingue: Will start Sunday

Domingue received the starting nod for Sunday's game in Detroit, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Domingue was traded to the Lightning in November and will now make his first start for the team on Sunday. In seven appearances with Arizona this season, the 25-year-old netminder was 0-6-0 with a 4.33 GAA and .856 save percentage. It's safe to say that Domingue won't have much fantasy relevance this season.