Lightning's Louis Domingue: Winning ways continue
Domingue made 29 saves Saturday in a 7-1 win over Colorado.
He's standing tall in the crease while Andrei Vasilevskiy's ankle heals. But it is important to note that his save percentage (.906) is relatively low in comparison to most starters. But as long as the Bolts keep scoring, Domingue will deliver you win after win.
