Domingue allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Tuesday.

All Domingue has done as the Lightning backup goaltender this season is win. He is now 19-4-0 and has won 11 straight. During the winning streak, Domingue owns a .914 save percentage, which is just about league average, so obviously, he's had a lot of help from his offense. Overall, Domingue possesses a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage this season.