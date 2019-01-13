Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins eighth straight
Domingue allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Sabres on Saturday.
The 26-year-old is on a bit of a cold streak, having allowed 10 goals in his last three starts, however, he's still won eight straight games. He's also 11-1-0 with a .913 save percentage in the last 12 contests. Overall, he is 16-4-0 despite a .905 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA this season.
