Lightning's Louis Domingue: Wins in season debut
Domingue allowed two goals on 40 shots in his season debut during a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The backup netminder picked up right where he left off last season. In his final regular-season game of 2017-18, Domingue made 39 saves on 42 shots, and ironically, that game was also against the Hurricanes. Domingue should be a popular streaming option when he receives starts this season.
