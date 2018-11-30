Domingue made 18 saves in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Thursday night.

Domingue picked up the win despite himself on Thursday -- both teams traded goals in the first. It was like no-one wanted to stop a puck. Domingue plays in front of such a strong team that he is well protected and his mistakes can be masked. Don't get us wrong -- we're not suggesting you should avoid him. Instead, we are saying you really need have both eyes open and know you might have some games where his ratios are well below average.