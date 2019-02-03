Domingue allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.

His percentage stats are subpar, but owners looking to stream a goaltender who wins should look no further than Domingue. The 26-year-old has won nine consecutive starts dating back to Nov. 29, and during the streak, he owns a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage. There isn't a goaltender in the league benefiting more from his offense. Domingue is 17-4-0 despite possessing a 2.95 GAA and .906 save percentage.