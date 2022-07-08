Edmonds was selected 86th overall by the Lightning in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Edmonds was one of the oldest players still available for the draft, having turned 21 years of age this past January. He is fresh off a season in which he posted 113 points in 68 games for OHL Kingston, including a league-leading 79 assists. It's fair to wonder if Edmonds' massive production was somewhat the result of him being older and more experienced than his peers he faced on a nightly basis, but the Lightning have proven time and time again they know what they're doing in the draft and if they feel Edmonds is worthy of a selection this high, he probably is.