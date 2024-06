Tampa Bay obtained Svejkovsky from Pittsburgh on Sunday in exchange for Bennett MacArthur.

Svejkovsky had two goals and four points in 19 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2023-24. He also registered 16 goals and 21 assists across 30 regular-season outings for ECHL Wheeling this past campaign. The 22-year-old forward doesn't have any NHL experience yet. Svejkovsky will likely begin the 2024-25 season in the minors.