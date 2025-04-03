Glendening (personal) rejoined the Bolts ahead of Thursday's clash with Ottawa, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Glendening sat out Tuesday's clash with the Islanders for the birth of his child, but he is back in the mix for Thursday's tilt. The 35-year-old forward is currently mired in a 17-game pointless streak dating back to Feb. 23 versus the Kraken. During that slump, the Michigan native managed a mere nine shots but chipped in 19 hits and 17 blocks while averaging 11:17 of ice time.