Glendening scored the game-winning goal in a 6-4, come-from-behind win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Glendening, who had just one goal and point coming into the game, came up huge in the third when he re-directed a pass past Stuart Skinner at 10:07 of the frame. Glendening is a quiet bottom-six guy whose best fantasy category is hits. But even then, his lack of positional flexibility makes rostering him a no-go. Enjoy his goal celly from Saturday, but that's about it.