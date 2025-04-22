Glendening (upper body) is available for Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Glendening sat out the last four games of the regular season after getting hurt against Toronto on April 9. The Lightning ruled him out indefinitely April 11, so the 35-year-old seemingly made great strides in recovering from his injury. He'll be an option to center the fourth line Tuesday. Glendening has accounted for five goals, eight points and a minus-10 rating over 45 career postseason outings.