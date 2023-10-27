Glendening scored his first goal of the season Thursday in a 6-0 victory over the Sharks.

His goal was the cherry on the top of a big offensive night by the Lightning. Glendening scored at 5:44 of the third for the 6-0 final score. He played 11:24 and was plus-2 with two hits and one shot. The 34-year-old Glendening played 70 games last season with the Stars and delivered three goals, three assists and 114 hits. He's a glue guy, not a fantasy guy.