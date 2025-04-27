Glendening scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over Florida in Game 3. '
Glendening isn't known for his offense, but it was a pretty snipe. He scored on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Yanni Gourde in the third period. It put the Bolts up 4-1. Glendening has 48 postseason games on his resume, but he hadn't put up a playoff point since 2022-23 when he skated with Dallas.
