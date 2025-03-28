Glendening's point drought reached 16 games in Thursday's 8-0 win over Utah.

In that span, Glendening has just nine shots on net to go with 19 hits and 17 blocked shots. The 35-year-old has always been a defensive center, so a slump of this length is not a massive surprise, but he was one of four Lightning skaters who failed to get on the scoresheet in Thursday's blowout win. Overall, Glendening is at just seven points with 50 shots on net, 101 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating across 72 appearances.