Glendening (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's tilt versus Florida, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

More on Glendening's status will be known Saturday. The 34-year-old center missed Wednesday's season-ending finale with the injury after he was hurt during his first shift in the second period Monday versus Buffalo. Glendening had 10 goals and 11 points in 81 games this season.