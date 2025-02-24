Glendening scored a goal, took two shots on net and had two hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

Glendening tallied a goal just over 90 seconds after Nikita Kucherov scored in the third period. The 35-year-old Glendening now has four goals, seven points, 41 shots on net and 82 hits in 56 appearances this season. While his value in fantasy is limited on Tampa Bay's fourth line, he has three points in his past five games and is gaining momentum offensively after a 22-game point drought.