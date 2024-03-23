Glendening heads into Saturday's game against the Kings on a 10-game goal drought.

Glendening has just one goal in his last 20 games after ringing up eight in his first 49 outings. He has three double-digit goal seasons, the best being 12 goals in 2014-15. He has 21 hits and 78 faceoff wins in his past 10 outings, but that's slim value when he has fired just three shots in that span.