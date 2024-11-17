Glendening has been held off the scoresheet through the first 16 games of the season.

Glendening has been a fixture in the lineup for the Lightning, averaging 10:45 per game in a fourth-line role. The 35-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 30 hits and a minus-4 rating. He hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2018-19, but this slow start on offense is rough even by his standards. Glendening produced 11 points over 81 regular-season contests last year.