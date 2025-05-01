Glendening recorded an assist and five hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.
Glendening managed two points, one shot on goal, 13 hits and five blocked shots over five playoff outings. The 36-year-old was limited to just seven points in 77 regular-season games, the third time in six years he's failed to log double-digit points. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it's unclear if he'll be back with the Lightning or if he'll continue his playing career at all moving forward.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Gets rare goal in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Could play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Ruled out indefinitely•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Back with squad Thursday•