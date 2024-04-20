Glendening (undisclosed) will play Sunday against Florida, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glendening missed Tampa's regular-season finale Wednesday, but he'll be ready to go for an opening-round matchup with the Panthers. The 34-year-old center had 10 goals and 11 points while racking up 121 hits in 81 games with the Lightning this season. Glendening will likely remain in a fourth-line role during the postseason while also working on the penalty kill.