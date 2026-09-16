Glendening signed a professional tryout agreement with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Glendening played for the Lightning in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. In 70 regular-season appearances between New Jersey and Philadelphia last year, he recorded two goals, seven assists, 97 hits, 53 blocked shots and eight PIM while averaging 10:32 of ice time per game. Glendening hasn't had a significant offensive impact in recent years. Still, he could push for a roster spot since Yanni Gourde (hip) and Dominic James (hand) are expected to miss the start of the regular season.