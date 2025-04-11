The Lightning announced Friday that Glendening has been ruled out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.
Glendening had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Red Wings after sustaining an injury Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. It appears as though he'll face a multi-game absence to close out the regular season, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the start of the playoffs. The Lightning have just four regular-season games remaining, concluding with a road game against the Rangers on Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out for all four of those matchups.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Back with squad Thursday•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Lacking on offense•
-
Lightning's Luke Glendening: Nets goal in win•