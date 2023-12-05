Glendening supplied a goal in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.
Glendening's marker came early in the third period to extend the Lightning's edge to 3-0. It was his fourth goal and point in 26 games this season. The 34-year-old is playing primarily on the fourth line and is not expected to make regular offensive contributions in 2023-24.
