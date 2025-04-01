Glendening (personal) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.
Glendening will be with his wife for the birth of their baby. The 35-year-old Glendening has four goals, seven points, 50 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 101 hits in 73 appearances this season. Mitchell Chaffee will replace Glendening in Tuesday's lineup.
