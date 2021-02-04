Schenn was promoted from the taxi squad Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.
Schenn was called up to play in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings. The 31-year-old dished out an assist and three hits over 9:41 of ice time. He's played in six of eight games this season.
