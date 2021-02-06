site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Ascends to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Schenn was promoted to Tampa Bay's active roster Friday, per CBS.
The Lightning have continually shuffled Schenn between the taxi squad and the active roster as a money-saving measure this year. He's picked up one assist through seven games this campaign.
