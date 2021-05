Schenn is playing Game 1 on Sunday against Carolina, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Schenn played in three of six games in Round 1 against Florida, and he's re-entering the lineup in the series opener against Carolina due to the absence of David Savard (upper body). Schenn only averaged 5:54 over his three appearances against the Panthers, so we wouldn't expect him to make many fantasy waves in this one.