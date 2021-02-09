Schenn was promoted from the taxi squad to suit up for Monday's game against Nashville, CBS Sports reports.
Schenn has dressed in all but two games this season for Tampa Bay but has just one assist to show for it. The 6-foot-2 defenseman should stick to his bottom-four role as usual.
