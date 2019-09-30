Schenn was placed on waivers by Tampa Bay on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Schenn was no doubt hoping to avoid time in the minors this season after logging 29 games in the AHL last year. Unfortunately, the 2008 fifth-overall pick couldn't secure a spot on the 23-man roster and appears destined for the minors again, barring a waiver claim. The blueliner's modest $700,00 salary and 734 games of NHL experience could get him a look from some of the league's other clubs.