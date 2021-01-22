Schenn registered five PIM, one shot on goal, one hit and one block in 8:27 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schenn dropped the gloves with Columbus' Nick Foligno midway through the third period of Thursday's win over the Jackets, but he didn't contribute much else during his limited usage. The 31-year-old vet has posted three shots, three hits, two blocks and five PIM while averaging just 8:01 of ice time through two contests this campaign.