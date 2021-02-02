Schenn was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday, TSN reports.
Schenn has played in five of seven games this season, and he's expected to continue floating in and out of the lineup. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Rises to active roster•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Drops the gloves•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Hits waivers for taxi assignment•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Re-signs with Bolts•