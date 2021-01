Schenn was placed on waivers Monday to gain roster flexibility, reports the Tampa Bay Time.

The move came as a bit of surprise because the Bolts certainly don't want to lose Schenn, a low-dollar depth defender that was productive in the team's Cup run. If he clears waivers, Schenn will be part of the Bolts' taxi squad. It is expected that he'll rotate with rookie Cal Foote back and forth between the taxi squad and main roster.