Lightning's Luke Schenn: Holding on by thread
Schenn has been a healthy scratch in three of the Lightning's last four games.
Schenn had been getting 11-13 minutes a game, but saw just 4:31 Thursday against Chicago. He has one goal and one assist in 24 games this season, but 79 hits in that span. Schenn's foot speed is atrocious and the game has pretty much left him behind. But he's holding on as a spare part in hope he'll get a Cup ring. No fantasy value here.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Stays with NHL squad•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Struggling with pace of game•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Recalled from AHL affiliate•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Links up with Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.