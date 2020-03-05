Schenn has been a healthy scratch in three of the Lightning's last four games.

Schenn had been getting 11-13 minutes a game, but saw just 4:31 Thursday against Chicago. He has one goal and one assist in 24 games this season, but 79 hits in that span. Schenn's foot speed is atrocious and the game has pretty much left him behind. But he's holding on as a spare part in hope he'll get a Cup ring. No fantasy value here.