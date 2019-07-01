Schenn signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with Tampa Bay on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Schenn played in a mere 26 games for Vancouver and Arizona last season and failed to record a goal for the first time in his NHL career. The blueliner could find minutes a little easier to come by with the Lightning, though he shouldn't be expected to reach the 20-point mark, which he hasn't done since 2011-12 when he was with Toronto.