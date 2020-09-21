Schenn (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's Game 2 contest against Dallas, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Schenn has served as the Lightning's seventh dressed defenseman for the last 11 games, racking up 34 hits and two assists during that span. It's unclear if the 30-year-old is unfit to play or if head coach Jon Cooper is simply trying to mix things up following the Game 1 loss.