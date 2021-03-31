Schenn notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schenn set up Mathieu Joseph to deflect a shot for the Lightning's lone tally in the third period. The 31-year-old Schenn has seen regular playing time lately, but he hasn't found much offense. He's at two assists, 19 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-3 rating through 20 appearances. Depending on the severity of Jan Rutta's lower-body injury, Schenn could end up seeing more responsibility in the near future.