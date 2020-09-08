Schenn produced an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

Schenn had the secondary helper on Brayden Point's highlight-reel tally to open the scoring in the first period. With the Lightning using seven defensemen in recent games, Schenn has played in five straight contests. His assist Monday was his first point in that span, to go with 16 hits and a plus-1 rating.