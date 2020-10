Schenn signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Lightning on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Schenn was a key piece of the Lightning's Stanley Cup run, as he played 11 games during the postseason, posting two points, 34 hits and 18 blocked shots. The 2008 first-round pick only played 25 regular-season games with the big club, but he's trusted depth that will be important for the team to repeat next season.