The Lightning shifted Schenn to the taxi squad Thursday, per CBS Sports.
The 31-year-old continues to bounce between the active roster and taxi squad to save cap space, but he's expected to play in Friday's game against Detroit. Schenn has averaged 10:56 of ice time in a bottom-pair role for the Lightning this season, dishing out one assist and 17 hits over that span.
