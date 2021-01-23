The Lightning assigned Schenn to their taxi squad Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Schenn will continue to shuffle between the taxi squad and the active roster throughout the season, and he'll have a limited role whenever he's inserted into the lineup, so he won't be a viable fantasy option in 2020-21.
