Schenn (undisclosed) will not suit up in Wednesday's Game 3 matchup versus Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Schenn missed Game 2 of the series with the undisclosed issue, and he's unfit to play in his second consecutive game. In his stead, the team will continue to roll with Jan Rutta in the lineup and Erik Cernak on the third defensive pairing.
More News
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Not playing Monday•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: On scoresheet with assist•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Holding on by thread•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Stays with NHL squad•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Designated for waivers•
-
Lightning's Luke Schenn: Struggling with pace of game•