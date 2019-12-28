Lightning's Luke Schenn: Struggling with pace of game
Schenn has played in just three games in the last three weeks and gone minus-5.
He's managed that negative feat in very limited ice time -- 8:44, 13:07 and 7:03. Schenn had slow feet when he arrived in Toronto after his draft selection. The pace of the game has only accelerated, so there's a strong chance the game has left him behind. Schenn has played 748 games across 13 seasons.
