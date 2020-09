Schenn (undisclosed) is not expected to suit up against the Stars for Game 6 on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

While it appears that head coach Jon Cooper is going to tinker with the lineup a bit, Schenn will still be unavailable; whether he's a healthy scratch or unfit to play is still unknown. The 30-year-old defenseman hasn't played since Game 1 against Dallas on Sep. 19.