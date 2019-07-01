Witkowski signed a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Witkowski's career began in Tampa Bay, as the Lightning snagged him with a sixth-round (160th overall) pick in 2008. He took his talents to his native Detroit ahead of the 2017-18 season, but with Ken Holland leaving his GM post for Edmonton, there was no longer a fit for the physical defenseman who has a limited offensive skill set.