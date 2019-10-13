Witkowski scored his first goal of the season in Tampa's 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

It was a sweet snap shot from the left circle that beat Craig Anderson five-hole. Witkowski has scored just twice in 124 NHL games. And he's never put in more than four points in any season. But this year, Witkowski has managed two points in five games in limited ice time. He's no fantasy force, but it's a nice story for a 29-year-old journeyman who's still living out his childhood dream.